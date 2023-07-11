BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Motorists and walkers in Beckley’s University District will soon see Golden Bear paw prints on the sidewalks.

City of Beckley Manager Billie Trump unveiled a new design that increases walkability and safety on South Kanawha Street in front of West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

A project between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the City of Beckley will add two bike lanes, brick pavers, flashing pedestrian signs, paw print walk guides and LED lighting in front of the university.

“What they’re hoping to do is, maybe, relocate utilities and put in some more visible crosswalks and just make traffic flow at a rate that doesn’t endanger any of the pedestrians or any of the students,” Trump said on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Trump said work has started and that city officials anticipate the project will be complete by summer 2024.