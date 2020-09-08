City of Beckley will hold 9/11 ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The pandemic will not stop the city of Beckley from honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Every year, the city of Beckley has a ceremony on September 11. Typically, they have a school choir sing and invite the Beckley Police and Fire Departments, and the community to join them.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said this year’s ceremony will still go on, but it will be on a much smaller scale than year’s past. He said Beckley has a special connection the the tragic event.

“We dispatched, those in charge at the time, dispatched at least two firefighters to travel to New York to claim a section of the steel beams,” Rappold said.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Word Park in Beckley.