BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Administrators with the City of Bluefield look to improve the roads in nature’s air-conditioned city, through a grant they received from the United States Department Of Transportation.

They were awarded a whopping $497,000 to conduct a study on the current state of road conditions.

“The current board has been very aggressive with me to say, ‘Hey we need to look at our streets, our ADA compliance, our street scapes, the infrastructure,'” Marson said.

Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said the study will look at Stadium Drive, Cumberland Road, and other major roads connecting the City of Bluefield together.

Officials want to add lanes for cyclists, better lighting, and updated roads to help ease traffic.

Kerry Stauffer, the City Engineer said there are many areas that need work, especially sidewalks with tripping hazards.

“We have several areas that have no sidewalks then we have many areas in the city that have deteriorated sidewalks,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer said the next step in this process is to create an action plan to figure out what needs to be fixed so officials can apply for another grant.

Marson added he believes updating infrastructure in the city can keep people living in Bluefield and keeping up with his plan of making Bluefield beautiful.