BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Another New Year’s Eve event is scheduled in Mercer County.

The 10th Annual Lemon Drop is back again in the City of Bluefield. Events start at 11:00 pm with the lemon drop to welcome in the new year.

Gail Satterfield, Chairman of the Bluefield Beautification Commission says Envision will perform a concert before festivities kick-off.

“There will be a New Year’s Eve dance at the Granada Theater so we expect to have more people in attendance,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield added canopies are available in the event of rain.

Tickets are still available for purchase for the concert, head over to their website here.