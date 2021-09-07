City of Bluefield holding Patriot Day Ceremony on Saturday

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, The Tribute in Light lights up lower Manhattan in New York. Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, that it is working on plans to shine the twin beams during its alternative 9/11 ceremony. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The City of Bluefield will honor the fallen of 9/11 with a special ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for noon on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Chicory Square. Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin will give the introduction for the featured keynote speaker, Bluefield’s new city manager, retired Colonel Cecil Marson.

Patriotic music will be provided by the Bluefield High School Band. The presentation of colors and pledge of allegiance will be presented by Montcalm High School’s JROTC. The Bluefield Fire Department’s Lieutenant Robert Jones will give the fireman’s prayer, and Lieutenant Bryan Carr will conduct the last call bell ceremony. The National Anthem will be sung by Trevor Darago from Concord University.

Chicory Square is located at 499-401 Raleigh St, Bluefield, WV 24701.