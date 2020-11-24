City of Bluefield holds annual Christmas tree lighting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — While a Christmas tree lighting is a familiar event for Bluefield,

Mayor Ron Martin said they are excited to see the event grow to new heights.

“We asked for, the city board asked for something to replace what we had last year, but we had no idea they were gonna pull this out,” Martin, Mayor of Bluefield.

The tree stands 22 feet tall. It is draped in lights which flash in harmony with holiday music. With events getting cancelled during the pandemic, Martin said they are glad they were able to even have the event at all.

“We spent almost an entire year sheltered in our home and not being able to go to places we want to and see people we wanna see. So being able to do this and having the ability to do this outside is fantastic,” Martin said.

To showcase the new tree, people got the chance to come and watch a display of lights and music. Martin said they wanted it to be enjoyable for all ages.

“It’s awesome to have Christmas coming up and it’s great to have some sense of normalcy in what we are doing,” said Martin.

Those who attended the event said this is exactly what they needed to lift their spirits. Veronica Perdue attended the event with her family.

“I really enjoyed this because Bluefield needed something special, and to me, it’s a very special thing to have the tree and music and everything,” Perdue explain.

Martin said they decided to have the event before Thanksgiving since they were worried there could be issues with the weather if they waited any longer.

In a time where darkness is so present, everyone could use a little light

“I think it makes you happy, the lights just make you happy, and I think we all need that after everything we’ve been through,” said Perdue.