BLUEFIELD, WV (WNVS) — The city of Bluefield is preparing for their annual Lemon Drop celebration of New Year’s Eve.

Events kick off at 10P.M. with a live DJ. Hot chocolate will be served starting at 11P.M., and finally the Lemon will finish dropping at midnight.

The Granada Historic Theater will have a screening of The Gremlins for those who want to stay warm before the main event. And an open bar with six signature drinks, including a Lemon Drop Punch, for those who want their warmth in a liquid form.

The Vault at the corner of Commerce Street will be open for those who want dinner before the events of the night kick off.