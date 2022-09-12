BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–If you’re on the job hunt, try becoming a firefighter for the City of Bluefield.

Right now the department has two empty vacancies they’re looking to fill ASAP. They’re actively searching for someone who wants to protect life and fight fires.

Lieutenant Bryan Carr with the Bluefield Fire Department said he wanted to become a firefighter because his parents worked in public service.

He talked a little bit about the physical test which is required.

“You have to do it in eight minutes. It is with a 50-pound vest, you have to do three minutes and 22 seconds on the stair mill. You have to pull a hose, use a Keiser Sled to simulate forcible entry, carry two pieces of equipment, do a confined space maze and a dummy drag at the end,” Carr said.

Carr added if you or someone you know is interested, contact Robert Luther at Bluefield City Hall for an application.