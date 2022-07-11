BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–After nearly a century of service, the city of Bluefield looks to replace a key piece of infrastructure.

Shannon Bailey is the Executive Director of the Sanitary Board of Bluefield. He said crews plan to replace two thousand feet of sewer mainline on College Avenue and Golf Street. Construction first began with its first phase back in 2018.

Bailey said the funding used for the project was provided by in-house funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The replacements and upgrades will help thousands of customers in the area.

“This sewer project will service 3,000 customers who use this main line every day. The line we’re replacing was installed back in the 1930s when College Avenue was first being built and should last for another 50, 60 years, I hope,” said Bailey.

Bailey added after phase two, one more phase is needed to complete the project which is slated for the end of February of next year, but they hope to finish sooner.