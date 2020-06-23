City of Bluefield partners with university to offer free entrepreneur classes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — CJ Drake worked in the restaurant business for more than 10 years.

“I thought that going through Chick-fil-a was going to be my career,” Drake said.

But he yearned for something more. He wanted to give back to his hometown of Bluefield, while following his dreams. So, he enrolled in the My Own Business Institute classes at Santa Clara University.

“Being able to look at the specifics of the business,” Drake said.

That degree was free, thanks to a partnership with the Bluefield Economic Development Authority.

Jim Spencer is the Executive Director of the Authority. He said they are offering free online classes for anyone looking to start their own business or expand their current one.

“That will not guarantee success, but it helps you get prepared, and think about your business plan and operation,” Spencer said.

Thirty-three students are enrolled right now, and five people already graduated.

Once the person completes the course, they can sign up for office hours with business mentors. These office hours can help the graduate take the next steps in their business, like Drake is doing.

“The goal is to help them stand up as a business or go through an expansion, so we’ll set up office hours so we can meet with them to help them get to the next step,” Spencer said.

Hopefully they will take what they learned, and apply it to a business in southern West Virginia.

To sign up, visit this link. To get the classes free through the City of Bluefield, choose the MyBluefield Economic Development Authority as an affiliation.