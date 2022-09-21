BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The City of Bluefield will bring in outside experts to help the city find more housing opportunities available in the area.

The City is partnering with Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research to figure out what type of apartments, houses, and student housing availability can possibly come to Bluefield in the near future.

City Manager Cecil Marson said it’s a necessity since new businesses are making their way to the Air Conditioned City.

“I talk to people about housing all the time I know it’s a little difficult periodically to get into Bluefield if you haven’t been here before and find a place and we’re looking for any way we can to remedy that,” Marson said.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Bluefield High School auditorium. The public is welcome to attend.