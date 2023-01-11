BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Parks in the City of Bluefield might receive much needed upgrades!

Rick Showalter, Director of Parks and Recreation said his office applied for a grant for the funds to potentially put in a new playground and a potential splash pad.

It’s a part of the Parks and Recreation master development plan.

Showalter said they hope to provide more things for the community to do for fun.

He said even though it is still safe for children to play on, his department wants to make necessary renovations.

“That particular one is outdated and the maintenance on it and the life expectancy of that particular playground is we’re at that time period,” Showalter said.

If parks and recreation receive the funds, construction could start next year.