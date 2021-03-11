City of Bluefield preparing for municipal elections

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new year means municipal elections in some cities around southern West Virginia. Elections will happen June 1, 2021 in Bluefield and Princeton.

The City of Bluefield is broken up into three districts which all hold offices. Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther said city elections are just as important as state and national elections.

“These are the policy makers for the city. Our candidate filing period starts next Tuesday, so anyone that’s interested in running in their district can file with me a application for candidacy,” said Luther.



Luther said to run for a district you must be at least 18-years-old and live within the limits of the district for which you wish to run. Early voting starts May 19, 2021 and runs for 13 days. All CDC guidelines will be followed at polling places.