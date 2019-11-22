City of Lewisburg receives a grant to upgrade water system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), who are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced two loan and grant combinations on Nov. 22, 2019. The total amount that is coming to West Virginia is $49,299,000.

Out of that money the City of Lewisburg will be receiving $37,518,000 to help improve their water system according to the release.

“These investments will help expand drinking water containment and wastewater treatment systems so that all West Virginians have access to clean water and sanitation, no matter where they live,” Sen. Manchin stated in a release.

According to release Sen. Manchin believes that investing in infrastructure is critical to maintain clean water supplies to residents in West Virginia.

“The Lewisburg projects include upgrades that will benefit more than 4700 residential and commercial users. I am glad to see USDA recognizing the infrastructure needs of West Virginia,” Sen. Capito stated.

Sen. Capito also stated in the release that the Monumental Public Service District will replace short sidelines and install a new centrally located tank to better serve customers at higher elevations.

The Monumental Public Service District located in the Fairmount area of West Virginia received the remaining $11,781,000. All funding was provided by the Department of Agriculture.