City of Lewisburg receives grant for a new water system

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant totaling 3,684,000 and a loan, totaling 33,834,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to the City of Lewisburg. The Rural Development investment will be used to improve the city’s water system and benefit 4,194 residential customers, 611 commercial customers, and 104 public authority and industrial users.

“Improving Southern West Virginia’s infrastructure is one of my top priorities. This investment will bring more residents and businesses to our region and make our state a greater place to live, work and raise a family,” Rep. Miller stated in a release.

“They will replace old, fragile, leaking water pipes with new ones and allow upgrades to water handling systems that are decades old, boosting water pressure and cutting water losses,” Deputy under Rural Development Secretary Donald LaVory stated in a release.

According to the release, the improvements include new water intake structure, upgrading the existing treatment plant, and providing two new water storage tanks. The raw water intake will be moved two miles away from the auto salvage yard and the county landfill, which will avoid any pollution that could enter the treatment plant.

This fund is apart of the nationwide USDA investment of $625 million to improve water systems and wastewater handling in 42 states through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant.