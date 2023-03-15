FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The City of Mount Hope in Fayette County is on the verge of revitalization.

The mayor said on Wednesday, Marcy 15, 2023, that a plan by city officials will turn the abandoned Mount Hope High School stadium into an amphitheater for outdoor concerts.

The plan also includes an RV park, a splash pad, a sports complex and walking trails.

“We feel like it’s going to do a lot of things, create jobs, bring people and re-envision the city of Mount Hope,” said Mayor Mike Kessenger.

City officials said U.S. senators Joe Manchin (D, WV) and Shelly Moore-Capito (R, WV) have earmarked around $3 million in federal funds for the project.