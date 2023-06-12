OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The city of Oak Hill in Fayette County is holding its municipal election on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at a new location.

For the first time ever the voting will be held at the New River Intermediate School instead of the old scout cabin, which had to be demolished. Also for the first time, the city will be using voting machines instead of the previously used paper ballots.

The two candidates running for mayor are Danny Wright and Charles Briscoe.

The election will also be between multiple candidates competing for Council-at-Large and for spots as councilmembers in ward one and ward two.

Ronda Falk, the Oak Hill City Clerk, encouraged citizens to vote in this important election for the future leaders of the community.

“Every vote counts and people need to get out and support their community by doing their civil duty,” said Falk.

The polls will open for voting at 6:30 a.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m.

For a full list of the 2023 candidates and additional information, click here.