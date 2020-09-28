City of Oak Hill leaves Halloween to the community’s discretion

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — One local city decided to still hold Halloween hours in 2020. Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass said the city will leave Halloween up to the discretion of parents.

Community members can also decide if they want to open their home to trick or treaters. Hannabass said for homeowners, if they do not want to participate, keep your porch lights off.

“If you think it’s safe for your child to be out trick or treating, then you may allow them to be out trick or treating. If you don’t think it’s safe, don’t allow them out trick or treating,” Hannabass said.

The city released that Halloween will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.