OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Over the Labor Day weekend 2022, a beloved member of Oak Hill passed away.

Coach Ron Lewis was a basketball coach and retired teacher. Those who knew him spoke highly of the late coach and who he was to the community, especially the players he coached throughout the years.

The Athletic Director of the Oak Hill Complex, Monty Wright, once played for Coach Lewis. He said Lewis was ahead of his time and a vital part of Oak Hill basketball.

“It’s tough. Anytime you lose anybody it’s super tough,” said Wright. “But you know we’ll try to make amends and keep on rolling. We’ll give him his flowers at his funeral so but it’s tough. Always tough.”



A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 10th in Lewis’ honor.