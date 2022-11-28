PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The City of Princeton needs all the kids to write a letter to Santa.

City officials placed Letters to Santa mailboxes in three places in the area to make sure elves get every last child’s letter.

City manager Mike Webb said a special guest will read the letters at the Princeton Christmas Parade.

“They need to tell Santa Claus what they want to get for Christmas, that’s the most important thing obviously and Santa will get these. And he’ll actually read some of these letters live at the parade on Friday night,” Webb said.

The boxes can be found at Princeton City Hall, Town Square, and the Princeton Public Library. Webb added they plan to give out free hot chocolate to attendees.

The parade starts on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7:00 pm.