City of Princeton Fire Department looking for new firefighters

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, now is your chance! The City of Princeton Fire Department is hiring.

Applicants certified in West Virginia Firefighter One and HAZMAT at the operations level will receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus at hiring. Applications can be picked up at the Main Station Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. That is on Courthouse Road in Princeton.

You can also receive a mail-in application by calling this number: 304-487-5093.

All applications must be turned in no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories