PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The City of Princeton is ready for its Christmas Parade this weekend.

City Manager Mike Webb said over 65 entries will parade down Mercer Street Saturday evening, December 3, 2022.

Local marching bands and groups will also participate.

Webb said this also helps local businesses in the Grassroots District.

“Last year, we had over 10,000 people show up for the parade in person. And so local businesses had a chance to be open while they were there. That’s instant downtown local small business driven at that point so we’re looking forward to doing these kinds of events and it makes a big difference for the local shop owners,” Webb said.

Webb added the grand marshals of the parade are Mercer County Superintendent Ed Toman and Author Drema Denver.

Mercer Street and Downtown plans to shut down at 6:00 pm, an hour before the parade.