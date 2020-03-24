City of Princeton government closing public access until further notice

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The city government for the Mercer County seat is closing their doors to public access due to COVID-19 concerns.

The city of Princeton made the announcement March 24, 2020 effective immediately. Offices for each department are still available by phone.

Any Princeton resident in need of making a payment must do so over the phone or use the city’s drop box located by the mailbox.

The city’s Public Works department will maintain regular garbage pickup on weekdays.

Court dates scheduled for March or April are cancelled until further notice. They will be later rescheduled.

The city’s rec center, library and railroad museum are also closed until further notice.

Phone numbers for the city’s different departments are located below: