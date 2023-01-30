PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The filing period is now open for council seats in one Mercer County city.

The City of Princeton has three at-large City Council seats up for grabs.

In order to run, potential candidates are required to live in Princeton for a full year and turn 18 by July 1st.

City Clerk Ken Clay said another requirement is a nominating petition.

“They have to obtain 50 signatures, at least 50 signatures of what the city code calls a qualified elector,” Clay said.

Clay added if Princeton residents are interested in running, to visit Princeton City Hall for a packet.

The last day to gather signatures is Saturday, April 1, 2023, the election happens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.