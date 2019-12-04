City of Roanoke snubs cry to declare it a gun rights sanctuary

ROANOKE, VA (AP) — Officials of a Virginia city have rebuffed pleas by gun advocates asking it to declare the city a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Monday announced at a packed city council meeting that he sees no benefit in validating what the U.S. Constitution already guarantees. The declaration to a room mostly filled with people wearing stickers claiming “guns save lives” was met with shouted comments, most audible was “We will not comply.”

News outlets report gun advocates across Virginia have pushed localities to declare themselves gun rights sanctuaries after November’s elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League says nearly two counties have passed similar resolutions. Roanoke County joined those counties Tuesday with a unanimous vote by its board of supervisors.

