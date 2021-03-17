City of Ronceverte to get Hot Dog Cart in time for Summer

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Summer is right around the corner and one local woman is getting ready to welcome people floating down the Greenbrier River.

Tanya Hazelwood is the owner of WildChild Artworks in Ronceverte. She recently bought a hot dog cart and plans to feed people driving past her shop and even those stopping on the island after fayaking down the river. The name of her cart is Wild Child Wieners.

Hazelwood told 59News Jim’s Drive In in Lewisburg will supply the hot dogs as well as Chili, Coleslaw, and other items that will be available on the cart.

“There’s not a lot of places to stop and eat right here so, this is going to be quick. I can come right up to your car, you can stop,” Hazelwood said. “I’m going to have seating out here so you can enjoy that. Also, we’re planning a lot of Festivals and Events for the Amphitheater for Ronceverte this summer, so I can just take the Hot Dog Cart with me.”

Hazelwood said floating the river is big deal in Ronceverte and people tend to get off at the island. So now, they will be able to grab a quick snack before getting back out on the water.