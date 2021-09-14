City of White Sulphur Springs welcomes new business

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The city of White Sulphur Springs continues to grow, welcoming another new business to downtown.

The Village Shop offers antiques and locally made items sold on consignment. Owner Joy Bland told 59News local vendors have the option for booths within the store to sell their products.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while now and I just thought it would be a good time,” Bland said. “It’s getting several people in with their products instead of just one store.”

The Village Shop is located next to the H&R Block on Main Street in downtown White Sulphur Springs.

Bland said the shop is open Tuesdays through Saturday’s from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.