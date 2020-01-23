City officials hope medical marijuana will help with economic development

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The city of Oak Hill is ahead of the times. In 2018, city administrators passed an ordinance allowing for medical cannabis companies to operate in the city.

With both the city and county ordinances in place, Oak Hill City Manager, Bill Hannabass, said he hopes this will bring more businesses to southern West Virginia.

“It’s another legal business in Oak Hill. Creates activity and leads to bringing consumers into the city of Oak Hill and business activity,” Hannabass said.

Executive Director of NRG Development Authority, Joe Brouse, said not just one, but two counties passing a medical cannabis ordinance is huge in the eyes of an economic developer.

“We’re open minded,” Brouse said. “We are open to different types of business models and we are open to this type of job creation. So again, between Fayette County and Raleigh County, they have been a little bit ahead of their time.”

Brouse said from an economic developers end, they need to show dispensers and growers the best places in our area.

“We just have to put our best foot forward and show them the most investable sites and properties,” Brouse said. “The other thing that has to happen is we want more counties and more municipalities to weigh in on this and come in and support it.”

The last day for companies to apply to open in Fayette and Raleigh Counties is February 18, 2020.