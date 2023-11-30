BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past several years, City Slickers salon on Johnstown Road has helped those in need during the winter months.

Salon owner Angela Crook maintains a hanging rack, similar to retail racks, with donated coats on hangers.

People who are in need of a winter coat visit the rack and choose a coat, day or night, with no questions asked.

Crook said on Thursday, November 30, 2023, that many people are waiting for coats.

She asked people to donate their gently used adult and children’s coats, as soon as possible.

“We’ve actually made it easier for people to donate,” said Crook. “When we had our Blessing Box put in, we kind of redid ours, and had a coat rack added to it. So people just need to bring a coat, on a hanger, and hang it up, and that way, anyone walking by can stop and pick up a coat.”

The Blessing Box holds donated food and other items. Both the coat rack and Blessing Box are available any time of the day or night, for help or donations.