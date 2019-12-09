UPDATE: Agreement reached in Monroe County ambulance fee lawsuit

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Dec. 9, 2019 8:45 a.m. UPDATE: A lawsuit over the Monroe County ambulance fee was voluntarily dropped, according to Vick Flannigan, the attorney representing Monroe County Commission. He said no money was exchanged as a result, but an agreement with provisions was reached between with two parties.

The lawsuit stemmed from a $100 ambulance fee assessed to every property owner in the county to pay for EMS services. The plaintiffs demanded commissioners to refund all money from the ambulance fee, saying they did not correctly enact it. In addition, they asked bill collectors to stop sending out notices.

Back in September, Judge Robert E. Richardson denied a motion to stop collections of the ambulance fee.

Read the complete court document regarding the release of all claims at the bottom of this article.

9/13/19 3:30 p.m. UPDATE: According to Vick Flanagan, the attorney representing Monroe County Commission, Judge Robert E. Richardson denied the motion filed by Gary Campbell to stop collections of the ambulance fee.

In 60 days, there will be another hearing in Union, where county commissioners intend to file a dismissal of the lawsuit.

ORIGINAL STORY: A class action lawsuit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court has sirens sounding. The lawsuit was a focus of Wednesday’s county commission meeting. It all stems from a $100 ambulance fee that every property owner in the county is suppose to pay for EMS services.

The lawsuit was filed last week by a group called United for Monroe Foundation, which is made up of people who live in the county. Director for United for Monroe Foundation, Gary Campbell, said their lawsuit has three different sections.

“Our lawsuit consist of three folds,” Campbell said. “One, is we do not think that the county commission correctly enacted the ambulance fee. Two, we are asking that the county commission refund all money to those who has paid the fee. And three we are asking for an injunctive relief, this means we are asking that the bill collectors please stop sending out their notices.”

The lawsuit states commissioners violated state law by not creating a special board to handle the fee, and for not creating a separate bank account for the money to go into. Instead, commissioners allegedly put the money into their own general fund.

Campbell said they want to let EMS workers know this lawsuit is nothing against them.

Becky Crabtree, a member of United for Monroe Foundation, said they just want county leaders to be held accountable and follow state law.

“It’s kind of muddy water how all this kind of transpired and we seek clarity,” Crabtree said. “We want to understand how the protocol works and we would like for once we understand it for it to be done properly.”

59 News did reach out to the county commission for a comment, but they declined.