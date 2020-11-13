Clay County forfeits playoff game, Bluefield advances to face North Marion next Friday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An unusual turn of events leaves the Bluefield Beavers one step closer to a state title.

Mercer County Schools announced Clay County forfeited their playoff matchup against Bluefield, which was scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020. The exact reason behind the forfeit is unknown at this time.

The game will not be rescheduled. Ticket purchases will be refunded through the GoFan company or in person at Bluefield High School.

As a result, Bluefield wins and advances further into the AA state playoffs. The Beavers will face North Marion next Friday, Nov. 20.