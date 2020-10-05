Clay County man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Fayette County

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Clay County man is facing drug charges in Fayette County after a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Deputy was enforcing traffic laws in the Gauley Bridge area when the deputy pulled over a car for a traffic violation. The deputy said he searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $6,500.

James K. Scott, III, 38, of Clay, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.