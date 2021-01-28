Clearing fire hydrants can help first responders during snow storms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With heavy snowfall, first responders usually have a busier day responding to calls, whether it is accidents or fires. Beckley Fire Lt. Chris Graham said they see an increase in fire calls in the winter due to homeowners using extra heating options.

While it isn’t mandatory to clear the snow away from fire hydrants, Graham said that can help them react quicker to emergencies.

“We ask that if you are clearing your driveway or sidewalks not to bury the hydrant, ” Graham said. “[If] in the middle of the night we have a structure fire… it would be nice if the hydrant is more visible to us.”

Graham said fighting fires in the winter time is more difficult because of the cold temperatures affecting first responders and freezing issues with the hydrant’s water supply.