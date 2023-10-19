Tonight clouds increase from the west as winds pick up 10-15mph with gusts of 20mph. Watch for leaves falling as rain showers are expected late tonight. Wet leaves are just a slick as icy roads and often collect around the inside curves on mountains roads. As midnight approaches, rain showers grow in number and intensity as a cold front slides closer to us. A soothing steady rain is expected through Friday morning.

Friday morning will be milder than the past few with southwest wind gusts still kicking 15-20mph at times. Cloudy skies, and showers greet us out the door and will be with us much of the day. By the afternoon the front itself will cross the region with a good bit of rain. Rain tappers off to a more scattered nature after the front passes. Mountains will deal with drizzle and light rain much of the evening hours as wind continue to howl. 10-15mph with gusts pushing 25-30 at times. Cold air rushes in dropping daytime highs in the upper 60s to the low 40s for lows.

Saturday will be a damp, chilly, breezy day which may complicate Bridge Day festivities. Temps struggle to reach the mid 50s and wind chills will certainly keep us cooler than that.

Scattered drizzle at times throughout the day as we once again deal with a stubborn system by the Great Lakes throwing waves of moisture our way. Like before, showers won’t amount to much in the way of rainfall totals, but be annoying enough for a damp and dreary day. A snowflake in the mix for the highest elevation possible late Saturday night.

Sunday still carries a scattered shower chance, but this time we transition to mostly in the eastern mountains along the western facing ridgelines. We are cold enough in the morning for snowflake to fly in the higher elevations. Gloomy skies for the mountains turn more mostly cloudy for the western lowlands. Temps will be split with the east in the mid to upper 40s while the lowlands push into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Frost will be a major concern for Sunday night into Monday as temps drop into the low 30 for all. Those that have previously escaped the frost threat, will certainly want to take precautions with their flowers and crops. Our higher elevations will deal with their first soft freeze.

Monday the clearing processes continues with a partly cloudy start and cool temps in the morning. By the afternoon more sunshine across the region helps temps rebound slightly into the upper 50s. With clear skies at night, temps fall fast after sunset with frost threats returning to the region. So far, the risk of widespread soft or hard freeze is a bit aways so our growing season isn’t quite done yet for the lowlands.

Tuesday we not only have sunshine but southwesterly breezes help temps warm up into the mid and upper 60s. A 70 degree thermometer reading for our western viewing area is possible. A nice ridge building in the jet stream means warmer days are ahead bringing and end to widespread frost threats as overnight lows remain in the 40s.

Wednesday more of us try our luck at breaking the 70 degree mark but only for towns west of I-77. Towards the east, we still enjoy sunshine and a nice warm up with temps hovering into the mid and upper 60s. Elevation will be key, so river valley’s can expect closer to 70 while our mountain tops like Sandstone Mountain will hang closer to 65. Still, overnight lows in the 40s means no frost threat.

In your extended forecast we catch a break from the unrelenting wave of rain as our jet stream finds a happy medium for a while. Sunshine returns but the chill is stuck with us for a while. Temps struggle to reach average highs. A typical pattern for October but one we’ll have to endure as temps hover the 50s and 60s. No big warm up but the same could be said about the lack of an arctic chill anytime soon.



TONIGHT

Increasing winds & clouds. Sct. showers west to east. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Gloomy, windy, sct. showers off and on all day. Highs in the 50s.

BRIDGE DAY – SATURDAY

Cloudy, breezy, light iso. showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Stray sprinkles, some sun. Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

MONDAY

Sunshine but chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Slightly warmer with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Nearing average with sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

A typical sunny October Day. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds. Mild Day. Rain Late. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers. Several dry hours. Highs in the 60s.