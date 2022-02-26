Our Saturday remains mostly cloudy and dry, continuing what is the start of a quiet weather pattern to close out February and start March. Cloud cover will linger overnight into Sunday morning. A stray shower or snow shower is possible in our southernmost counties. Lows will be in the 20s.



Sunday will start cold and mostly cloudy, with a shower or snow shower possible from a system passing off to our south. Generally we should remain dry but our southwestern Virginia counties should be aware that some showers and possibly some flakes are possible through the morning as a system passes through North Carolina. Highs return to the low to mid 40s.



Monday brings mostly sunny and dry weather, but we will stay cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 40. Partly cloudy and continuing quiet weather overnight with lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday, we’ll keep the drier trend going with more sunshine as high pressure is firmly entrenched. Highs return to the upper 40s in the mountains and the 50s for the rest of the region.

Wednesday, more sunshine is expected through the day but clouds will start to rebuild late in the day and overnight as a weak low pressure system passes to our north. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight in the mountains. Highs stick to the 50s for most.



Thursday, some clouds will be around to start the day especially on and west of the mountains before a slow clearing begins. A few showers remain possible in the morning but otherwise the day will remain on the drier side. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, but it will be breezy so will feel cooler.



Friday, we’re looking milder and partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Next weekend starts our next unsettled pattern, with increasing clouds Saturday and rain showers are in the forecast Sunday.

Through the extended forecast, another warmup, then cool down appears likely next week. The good news is, no major weather systems are currently forecast. However, severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! We’ll continue to keep you apprised of all the latest so you can stay weather aware.



