Thursday starts with rain the farther west you are in the morning. A few rounds of showers can be expected before lunchtime before we start to see improving conditions for the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temps hover right around he upper 60s towards the east and low 70s westward. Thursday night we’ll start to see clearing skies from west to east slowly.

Friday starts with cloudy skies, fog, and the chance for an isolated light sprinkle in the east, however, we’ll dry out and bring back sunshine in the afternoon. It’ll take a little while for temps to warm but most, if not all, will push into the low to mid 70s by the evening.

Saturday we finally see more blue in the skies as morning temps start in the 50s. We warm up steadily for a nice fall day with highs in the low 70s. With all the cooler night and rain of the past week, fall colors will really start to show up in the lowlands with our mountains showing signs of some nice color. Not a bad weekend for some fall leaf peepin’, apple picking, or pumpkin patch visits.

Sunday looks like a picture perfect fall day with cool mornings in the 50s, sunshine to start the day, and highs only in the low to mid 70s. It’ll feel nice in the afternoon sun with just a hint of a chill when the sun ducks behind a cloud or two. Overnight, we’ll see temps tumble into the low 50s and upper 40s.



Just a reminder for those in West Virginia, the fall fire season gets under way Sunday, October 1st through December 31st. Remember to follow all laws and local regulations if burning. A leaves begin to fall, much more dry fuel will be available for fires to grow quickly.

Monday we settle things down a bit and bring back sunshine. Temps manage to remain above average after a cool start to the day. Highs for most push into the low to mid 70s which will feel really nice in the afternoon sunshine.

Tuesday we start with sunshine and southwesterly winds to really help us warm up. Most of us will reach the upper 70s, save the higher elevations, but don’t be surprised to see a few spots hit the 80 degree mark the farther west you are. A really nice day to enjoy outside.

In your extended forecast, we do look to dry out for a spell and temps work back closer to average. With October just around the corner, our afternoon high averages are hovering in the low 70s so don’t expect a big warm up but we do look to run above average for the start of October.



THURSDAY

Cloudy. Sct. showers remain. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

FRIDAY

Morning fog/Iso. shower. Clearing PM. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns! Cool & Comfy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Nice dry stretch underway. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Clouds increase. PM Showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning clouds, iso sprinkle. Clearing PM. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Cooler but sunny. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Cool-down. Sunny. Highs in the 70s.