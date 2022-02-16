BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two men were sentenced Wednesday, February 16, 2022, for their role in connection to a murder and kidnapping Investigation. The murder happened at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018.

Tyrique Pearl pleaded guilty to Felony Conspiracy to Kidnapping in December. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and court-ordered rehabilitation.

Jonathan Bird pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and Murder. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said both Bird and Pearl cooperated almost immediately following the murder of Amber Meadows and that made a difference in their sentencing.

“Law enforcement, the state, wants to find the truth and achieve a just outcome and so when people are honest and candid, and truthful, I think they deserve a merit or a reward for that as opposed to holding out and trying to hide from justice and hide from the truth,” Parsons said.

Davide Hudson is the last co-defendant in this case waiting to receive his sentence. He was found guilty of the murder of Amber Meadows at the Travelodge. He is expected to appear in court February 23, 2022.