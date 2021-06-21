Coal City Post Office closed after break-in

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation is underway after a Raleigh County Post Office was broken into on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Investigators with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department told us a group of juveniles broke into the Coal City Post Office on Monday morning. While they were there, they reportedly tried to use a fire extinguisher, and it went off. The post office is closed now because the chemicals from the extinguisher have to be cleaned up before anyone can come back inside.

Deputies recovered several packages that were stolen. They believe the young people were looking for electronics.

The Postal Inspector has been contacted, and the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on when the post office will be back open.