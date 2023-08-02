BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you are looking for some new ink, look no further than the Coal Fields Tattoo Convention. This is the first tattoo convention in the local area.

An array of tattoo artists will be set up for appointments or walk-in tattoos. Tattoos are not the only event at the convention.

Multiple photo opportunities will be set up upstairs. Other artists will be on-site selling their wares. These include pictures with a huge python.

“There has never been a tattoo convention within a two-hundred-mile radius of Beckley. I think south West Virginia as a whole gets passed over for a lot of things a lot of the time. I think it is a good location and will bring something new and exciting to the area,” said Shawn Alexander, the promoter for the event.

Artists are traveling from all over the country to set up at the convention.

One of only four traditional Polynesian-style tattoo artist in the United States will be set up for sessions.

Entry tickets are $20 and children 12 and under are free.