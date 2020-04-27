Coal miner returns home after being injured at Taylor County coal mine

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. – A Taylor County coal miner is back home after being injured on the job at the Leer Mine Complex.

Joshua Rowell returned home Monday afternoon to a parade through his neighborhood, where family and neighbors welcomed him. This included people lining up along Route 250.

Rowell was injured when a rock fell on his legs, and he was told he would never walk again. However, his wife, Amber, told 12 News that Rowell is determined to go through his physical therapy and walk again someday.

Rowell had been at Ruby Memorial Hospital before being transferred to HealthSouth.

Rowell’s children said they are glad to have their dad home so they can return to a normal life.