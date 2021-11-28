Coal Town Christmas returns for 20th year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An annual tradition returned to Beckley for the holiday season. November 27, 2021 marked the 20th annual Coal Town Christmas at the Exhibition Coal Mine.

The event features ice skating, underground tours, caroling in the church and fresh donuts from Francie’s donuts. Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker said it is great to see families come back year after year to celebrate the holiday season.

“We see people bringing their grandchildren back now and it really is gratifying to us that we know that we are doing something that people like and look forward to and we have people come and say it is not Christmas unless we drink some hot chocolate at the Exhibition Coal Mine,” Baker said.

If you missed your chance to get in on the festivities this weekend, the event continues next weekend.