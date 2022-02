MULLENS, W.V. (WVNS) – Wyoming County Dispatchers received a call around 6 A.M. this morning, February 11, 2022, of a coal truck had been overturned on Stephenson Basin road.

According to Wyoming County Dispatch, the truck was overturned on the Stephenson side of the road. Wyoming County Sheriff’s, Mullens Fire Department, and a DOT officer are all on the scene.

One lane is open and first responders are directing traffic. It is still unsure of any potential injuries at this time.