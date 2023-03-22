BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Coalfield Community Health Fair provided access to important health resources for the community.

The health fair was hosted at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Over 70 booths participated in the fair and were dedicated to helping people with their overall physical and mental health.

Visitors had access to free vaccines, medical screenings, educational information and more.

Rhonda Mann, Interim CEO and COO for Raleigh General Hospital, said it is important for the community to utilize these health resources — especially after the COVID pandemic. She also added that many people are not aware of how many services are available locally.

“We have things from nursing home care, in-home treatment, hospitals, volunteer services and a lot of good educational information,” said Mann.

Beau Masterson, the COO of Beckley ARH, said it is nice to see the community come together to improve their overall health and wellness.

“This health fair is a great opportunity for a lot of the local community healthcare providers to get together and show the community what we have to offer,” said Masterson.