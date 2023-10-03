RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Being aware of your health is not only important but crucial for your well-being.

On Wednesday, October 4th, the Coalfields Community Health Fair will be hosted in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

The Coalfields Community Health Fair is happening on October 4th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Over 70 organizations are setting up to provide information about what they do in relation to health. The fair is to promote local health organizations and show what they offer to citizens.

Kelly Elkins, Regional Community Development Manager for ARH, spoke about giving this opportunity to the community.

“Healthcare’s important here and I love that we’re all coming together under one roof to just showcase what we have and also educate the community on eating healthier, living longer by taking those health precautions that we need,” said Elkins.

The fair starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. Health screenings, blood pressure checks, and more will be provided.