BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local hospitals and organizations announced they are banding together to offer important health resources to the public in early October.

The second Coalfields Community Health Fair of the year will be on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The fair is a huge opportunity for people to gain easy access to vital health resources all in one place. This includes free stroke and cancer screenings, blood pressure and glucose tests, vaccines mental health services and so much more.

Kelly Elkins, Regional Community Development Manager for Appalachian Regional Healthcare, said the fair is a team effort across the community.

“Healthcare is our focus,” said Elkins. “We love coming together with Raleigh General Hospital and being able to give this to our people and to our communities.”

The event is planning on hosting more than 70 vendors from throughout the region and offer door prizes.