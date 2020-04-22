Coda Mountain providing free meals during COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Thanks to a partnership with Coda Mountain, several businesses and organizations are providing hot meals to members of the community.

It started for students after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now growing to help everyone in need.

Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle is one of the places people can get a hot meal. Pastor Charlie Schmuck said they are also offering delivery to people who cannot leave their homes.

“The can contact us on our Facebook page, the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle is the page,” Schmuck said. “We do try to limit it to folks who are home bound, not don’t feel like coming out because we only have so many delivery drivers and only so much time to get it out.”

People can also visit these locations to get a hot meal:

Trap Hill Fire Department: Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mount Hope Fire Department: Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pax Fire Department: Monday-Friday, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Living Waters Family Worship Center: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fayetteville Christ Fellowship: Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Soggy Dog Car Wash: Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Esso Garage: Monday-Friday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

To volunteer or donate, visit Coda Mountain.