Cody’s Corner revamps part of South Fayette Street in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A corner of South Fayette St. in Beckley got a bit of a makeover over the last few weeks.

Cody’s Corner is a new business plaza and apartment complex at the intersection of South Fayette and Second Streets. Cody Mann took over an old pawn shop and brought in a few new businesses. There is now a barber and beauty shop owned by Mann, and a personal trainer gym.

“Anita and Al, they had great faith in us taking over the business. They had been here for 30-something years, “Mann said. “They just wanted to pass it down to younger generations trying to bring life back to it and obviously it’s been working out for us.”

Mann said they are working on renovating the outside of the buildings now to make that corner of South Fayette a better place for city residents.