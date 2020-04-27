‘Coffee couple’ giving back to essential workers

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of health care workers on the front lines in the Mountain State are working nonstop, since this pandemic began.

The owners of a ‘mom and pop’ coffee shop in Saint Albans decided to do something to thank them for all of their hard work.

Rachel and Michael Ervin own Coal River Coffee Company.

Their doors opened about 18 months ago; and for the last two weeks, this husband and wife have been baking and making coffee for our essential workers.

“We’re in a time that’s really unknown and scary for people and some people are hopeless. They don’t see a way out of this,” said Michael Ervin. “We want to give a little bit of hope and shed light on kindness and goodness in this scary time.”

So far, the couple has delivered cookies and coffee to CAMC twice, but they’re going beyond the hospitals too.

Sanitation workers, mail carriers, and unemployment workers- just to name a few.

“There’s essential businesses that are serving us in ways that are not as easily recognizable,” says Rachel Ervin.

Now of course, this costs money.

“We actually call it the virtual pay it forward wall,” said Michael Ervin.

You can get involved and help give back to essential workers too, by donating money through either the shop’s website or Facebook; both links are provided below.

“We are not with them, but they are not alone,” said Michael Ervin.

You can further help them out on Facebook, their website, or ordering through Squareup.