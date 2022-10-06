BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County.

The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong.

According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to ongoing building issues including a caved-in patio and electrical issues.

Laken Chronister, an employee with The Grind, said it’s disappointing.

“Honestly, I think it’s sad this town can’t have anything nice. And we try to put a good, loving, family-friendly coffee shop in here. It just feels like we’re not wanted… and it’s sad,” Chronister said.

All tenants in the building including the Lady Project Salon and Academy will serve customers until then.