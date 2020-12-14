Cold overnight, dry tomorrow our next chance of snow Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR EVERYONE WEDNESDAY MORNING TILL THURSDAY MORNING

Tonight will be cold across the area with temperatures slipping into the teens and low 20s. Roads will be slick tomorrow morning so plan to give yourself some extra time. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with light winds overnight as well.

Tuesday is looking drier with maybe a lingering flurry in coming from the clouds above. It will still be chilly and this will be key for Wednesday, the more cold air we secure on Tuesday, the less mixing potential we have and the more snow we could possibly see.

Wednesday once again we deal with a potential winter storm. As of now mixing is still in the cards amongst the lowest elevations, above 2,000 feet this looks probable to be more snow than rain. Still a lot of uncertainty to be had with this forecast. This will be covered in more detail in a separate weather blog later today.

Thursday, lingering uplsope snow showers look likely across the mountains and ridges. This could pose some additional driving hazards as some could stick to untreated surfaces, and less traveled roadways.

Friday starts to dry out as high pressure makes an appearance. Temperatures remain near the 30s for this period, so keep the jackets on! Clouds will remain but with high pressure nearby some more breaks of sun are likely.

Next weekend is our next potential rain/snow maker. For the most part the system is a bit disorganized in the forecast, it will be a few days before the weather models can get a better idea of this storm. As of now with the others ahead it, there is to much chaos! The general idea is another potential mixing situation Saturday afternoon, with a transition to snow overnight into Sunday.

In the extended forecast, overall quieter conditions look possible outside of weak signal for another disturbance to pass through into Tuesday. Still not very solid on the potential for Tuesday, but it showed up in enough places to warrant showing it.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

COLD, slick roads likely. Lows in the teens and low 20s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another day with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain/snow to end the day . Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain/snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Another disturbance? Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.